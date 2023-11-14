The Orlando Fire Department reported there was a gas leak near the corner of East Jefferson Street and Bumby Avenue late Monday in a post on X. 

The department announced that a Hazmat team was currently on scene, and working with TECO to stop a gas leak. 

Officials evacuated several homes in the area in the interest of keeping residents safe until the cause of the leak was found and stopped. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 