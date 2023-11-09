LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County officials say they are collaborating with state and city agencies on new safety precautions. These new changes come after two students in two different incidents were hit by roadway traffic.

What You Need To Know 17-year-old Sherman Vennoy was hit by a bus and did not survive



Just a week later, another student was hit by a car just a few miles away



Lake County says they're adding more lighting and other improvements in hopes of making the area safe for students

Lake Minneola High School sits on North Hancock Road, a busy 4-lane roadway lined with suburban neighborhood developments. Once students head south from the school, the trail of streetlights ends and headlights become one of the only sources of light.

On Oct. 2, 17-year-old Sherman Vennoy was hit by a bus as it made its turn into the school. The 78-year-old bus driver swerved into the fence, but still hit Vennoy who died from his injuries. Now, a memorial for him sits next to the sidewalk.

After Vennoy died, just a week later, another student was hit by a car a few miles from the school.

Lake County officials say they've been working on several efforts to make the surrounding area safer following the recent tragedy.

Lights at the nearby athletic complex will remain on during the early morning hours while they wait for more permanent lighting. Officials say they've also painted the curbing and stop sign bars so they're easier to see and are expanding lighting along a nearby trail students frequent to get to school.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says they're increasing patrols around the bus loop until more lighting is installed there too.

Next week, the county also plans to install a trail stop sign to alert walkers near the bus loop.