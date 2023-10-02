LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Minneola say a Lake Minneola High School senior is dead after a bus hit the student while riding a bike.

The incident happened near Hancock Road and Fox Trail Avenue just before 7 a.m. Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 78-year-old driver was turning into the school, when she saw the student, identified as 17-year-old Shermon Vennoy.

Troopers said she swerved into the fence, but still hit the student. That student was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver and one student on the bus were not physically injured.

"This was a very difficult day for us," said Sherri Owens, Communications Officer for Lake County Schools. "We’re cooperating with law enforcement, working with the family, and offering our support to students and staff."

Law enforcement is now looking into what exactly went on before tragedy struck.

"At that intersection the bike trail does have a stop sign, so they do have to stop and yield to oncoming traffic," said FHP Trooper Migdalisis Garcia. "Right now, it’s still under investigation as to who had the right of way and who is at fault in this crash."

FHP said depending on the outcome of the investigation, the driver may be charged with failure to yield. Law enforcement also wants to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

"We want to remind parents out there to have conversations with their children in reference to being pedestrians or bicyclists," said Trooper Garcia. "You never really know if that other driver sees you. Don’t ever assume that that driver sees you even if you do have the right of way. Take that extra second to look and let that traffic go."

No parents Spectrum News 13 spoke with were willing to go on camera, but some mentioned the area is dark and busy in the morning.

Grief counselors will be available at the high school all week.