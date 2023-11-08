CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — As Port Canaveral celebrates it's 70th anniversary, Wednesday's State of the Port revealed what the economic engine means to Florida and the Space Coast.

The port brings in $6 billion yearly for the state, along with nearly 43,000 jobs.

In central Florida alone, the port creates nearly 23,000 jobs as well as bringing $3 billion in total impact, most of that coming from cruise tourism, which saw a record 6.8 million guests walk through Port Canaveral terminals in 2022.

Port Canaveral CEO Captain John Murray also says its cargo business continues to expand, mostly thanks to SpaceX ramping up launch and recovery operations.

But that growth is becoming overwhelming for the port's cargo berths with the possibility of 10 more commercial launch providers on the way.

"They have a range from 5 to 7 vessels," Murray said in his address. "Where are you going to put them? This port isn't big enough to handle them all."

A Space Florida Wharf study is exploring the use of federal land just north and final recommendations are due by the end of the year.

As part of the expansion, the port is building two new parking garages to open by the end of 2024.

Murray adds that responsible growth is a must to support local businesses relying on them, including the WOZ Museum in Cape Canaveral.

The museum is owner, and former computer engineer, Fred Trust's own Wizard of Oz memorabilia collection, which has become a top 25 attraction in the state.

Trust says over half his customers are nostalgic cruise ship passengers making the less than two-mile trip down the yellow brick road from Port Canaveral.

“I’ve been a collector of Wizard of Oz memorabilia for 35 years. It’s my passion,” he said. “They come here. They love it, from two years old to ninety-two years old.”