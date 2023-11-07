KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Salvation Army says its building at 700 Union Street in Kissimmee is likely a total loss after being set on fire.
Area Commander Captain Ken Chapman says someone who previously trespassed broke a window to gain access to the building and set fire to a pile of clothes.
Chapman says Kissimmee Police currently have one person in custody in the incident and that no one was hurt in the fire.
The Salvation Army says it is unclear "if and when the building will be operational again."
