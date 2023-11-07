ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday's elections will be a big first test for new, more efficient voting machines in Orange County.

Polls open Tuesday across Central Florida for several key races on election day. In Orange County, voters have several key decisions, including who should lead the City of Orlando as Mayor.

“We’ll be opening 68 locations for voters to go vote and they’ll get their chance to use the new machine,” Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said.

Cowles says it’s disappointing voter turnout that's even less than what he budgeted, though believes voter mistrust and it being a non-presidential election played a role in low turnout.

“We have to make predictions about what turnout will be, so it is a little frustrating when the turnout falls below the expectation,” he said. “Hopefully we get back to a trusted voting environment and we’re not spending so much time on the disinformation, the misinformation and the propaganda, and we can actually have a trusted system that people can trust in.”

Florida’s requirement of having voters cast their votes on paper ballots gives a record of proof that ensures the accuracy and legitimacy of votes.

“We audit after every election to make sure the tabulations went the way it was supposed to in terms of the software, so we’ve got those checks and balances because we have that paper – and that’s the trusted thing,” Cowles said.

Cowles says no matter what the election is or what voters are deciding, the biggest challenge in the years to come will be to make sure voters know the election process can be trusted.

He mentions another challenge moving forward is accommodating a continuously growing population in Orange County. That’s why he’s in the process of adding precinct locations, specifically in the growing Lake Nona area, to be ready for upcoming elections.

After nearly 35 years with the office, 27 as supervisor, Cowles is overseeing the first of several key elections in the next year before he retires from his post, including the 2024 presidential election. He says experienced staff in the office isn’t going anywhere.

“I’m leaving behind an elections team that has over 390 years of elections administration experience,” he said.