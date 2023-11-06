ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting has wrapped up, leaving voters only election day on Tuesday to cast their ballots.

But, despite making efforts to increase voter turnout, Orange County is facing low numbers at the polls.

What You Need To Know As of Sunday morning, of the nearly 800,000 registered voters in the county about 31,000 have voted early



The lower turnout, according to election officials, could be caused by many not knowing what exactly this election entails.



Depending on where voters live in Orange County, they could cast a ballot in one or two races — voting in a new state representative to seat District 35 and/or electing a new mayor of Orlando in this year's special election

And of the roughly 57,000 mail-in ballots requested only about 14,000 have been dropped off since Friday.

Voters who cast their ballots Sunday say early voting is crucial to making their voice heard.

“This is my first I do my early vote because every time im busy and im not here and im traveling a lot," said Orange County resident Alberto Valenzuela.

“The main issue is that people do not understand that this is not a county election. It's a city and special election," said Lymari Perez with the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office. "So, we’re receiving a lot of voters that vote for (the) county, but are not eligible for this election unfortunately."

To make voting more accessible, Orange County elections officials are offering bilingual services to non-English voters.

They’re also working with their outreach program to inform locals about the election, especially before election day on Nov. 7.

A major factor that might impact the number of voters on Tuesday is the locations where polls are.

For those who have already cast their vote, they hope others will use their rights as Americans even if this isn't a presidential race.

“I think people my generation are mixed on voting... it doesn’t happen as frequently as previous generations," said voter Chirag Panchal. "So I always encourage friends and family my age to go please do your democratic duty and vote."

Voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

If you plan on going to the voting booths - you must bring a valid form or ID. That includes and is not limited to your Florida ID, driver's license and student ID.