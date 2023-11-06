ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents of an Orlando mobile home park are being forced to vacate their homes in the next 24 hours.

What You Need To Know Residents at the Lake Downey Mobile Home Park say they have received eviction notices ordering them to vacate their homes



Some residents own their mobile home but not the property it sits on; others just rent



One homeowner who has four children has no place to go and can’t afford to move



Orange County officials says property owner is being fined $1,000 per day for lack of upkeep

The Orange County Sheriff's Department has served eviction notices to all residents living at the Lake Downey Mobile Home Park.

Many say they got eviction notices last week that warned them to vacate by Nov. 7, or risk arrest.

“It’s hard having kids going through this,” said Lynette Colon, a parent of four children who has lived at the park for the past year. “Some of us don’t have a place to go, some of us don’t have an income.”

Colon says her husband works but does not make enough to afford a new place in Orlando. The couple was paying $1,600 a month for a three-bedroom mobile home unit.

Water to the units has also been shut off, leaving residents to scrounge for buckets of water.

They have also received some help from the nearby Faith UMC, which has continued to bring bottled water in each week so homeowners have safe drinking water.

Angel Coleman, who is the food pantry director for the nonprofit, says it’s the least they can do.

“They are selling the property, but they are not doing anything to help these families find other opportunities or other housing," Coleman said. "So, this is what we do to at least have the dignity to have water.”

Many of the residents own the mobile homes but not the property they sit on, and most can’t afford the expense of moving the homes to another location.

“There are people that own trailers — my brother-in-law owns his — and they are not even getting a dollar for it,” Coleman said.

Orange County officials say they have two active cases against the property owner, who they say has an unpaid lien. The owner has close to $2.5 million in fines for unpermitted structures and the accumulation of trash, and is being fined $1,000.00 per day by the county, according to officials.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to property owner Manohar Jain but has not heard back from him.