MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Design and right of way acquisition are underway right now as FDOT plans to build a new Interstate 75 interchange in Marion County.

What You Need To Know FDOT to build new I-75 interchange at NW 49th Street in Marion County



Project aims to reduce congestion at U.S. 27 and SR 326



Construction to start in 2025

The new I-75 interchange will be at Northwest 49th Street in between U.S. 27 and State Road 326.

“There’s a lot of congestion at either exit so it’s definitely going to clear it up for us and make it safer and easier for our clients to get in because these trailers are fairly large,” said Matt Taub, owner of Horse Trailer Pros.

Taub’s 3,300-square-foot facility repairs horse trailers of all sizes.

His business is near the proposed interchange at Northwest 44th Avenue and Northwest 49th Street.

“I know people are two ways about the exit,” said Taub. “We love the idea. We found out about it two weeks after we signed the lease here. We had no idea.”

A diverging diamond interchange will be built, connecting Taub’s business on the west with future industrial and commercial development on the east, including what could be the world’s largest Buc-ee’s.

“They are taking 30 feet of our property line,” Taub said.

There are concerns the new interchange and development will eat up existing farmlands, and bring more traffic to this rural part of Marion County.

But Taub, who grew up about a mile away, knows development is inventible in this area of the county.

“We definitely are very fortune of our location that this flyover is going in right next door to us,” said Taub, “(We’re) definitely going to benefit from it and it will help us grow and continue to grow.”

They expect right of way costs at $33 million for the project, while construction, which will begin in 2025, will total nearly $75 million.

Earlier this year Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $4 million grant to help with the costs of the project.