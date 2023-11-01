VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Under a new pilot program, dogs are now welcome on a stretch of Ormond Beach. From dawn until dusk, owners may bring their dogs out to the shores between Rockefeller Drive and Milsap Road.

What You Need To Know This is a pilot program running for the next 18 months until later evaluation



Dogs have not been allowed on most beaches in Volusia County for over 30 years



The pilot program was met with both praise and criticism; dog owners who are excited to bring a furry friend, and beach goers concerned for the environment



MORE: Volusia County Council approves dog beach pilot program

On Wednesday, paw prints will mark the sand in Ormond Beach for the first time since 1987. Under pressure from residents, Volusia County banned dogs on the beach for more than 30 years ago, with exceptions at Lighthouse Point Park and Smyrna Dunes Park.

County leaders have now launched a dog-friendly pilot program running through a stretch of beach a little over a half-mile long.

The decision was met with both criticism and praise from residents, though county leaders ultimately decided to give it a trial run for the next 18 months.

Dog owners must still adhere to the following list of rules:

Dogs must be leashed, and the leash cannot be longer than 6 feet long

Owners are expected to immediately clean up after their pets

While sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31, dogs still may not disturb the dunes or other wildlife

Dogs must have their current rabies vaccination

While the program officially begins on Wednesday, Nov. 1, Volusia County is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, on the beach north of the Milsap Road ramp.