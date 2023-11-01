VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Under a new pilot program, dogs are now welcome on a stretch of Ormond Beach. From dawn until dusk, owners may bring their dogs out to the shores between Rockefeller Drive and Milsap Road.
On Wednesday, paw prints will mark the sand in Ormond Beach for the first time since 1987. Under pressure from residents, Volusia County banned dogs on the beach for more than 30 years ago, with exceptions at Lighthouse Point Park and Smyrna Dunes Park.
County leaders have now launched a dog-friendly pilot program running through a stretch of beach a little over a half-mile long.
The decision was met with both criticism and praise from residents, though county leaders ultimately decided to give it a trial run for the next 18 months.
Dog owners must still adhere to the following list of rules:
Dogs must be leashed, and the leash cannot be longer than 6 feet long
Owners are expected to immediately clean up after their pets
While sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31, dogs still may not disturb the dunes or other wildlife
Dogs must have their current rabies vaccination
While the program officially begins on Wednesday, Nov. 1, Volusia County is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, on the beach north of the Milsap Road ramp.