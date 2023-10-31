ORLANDO, Fla. — Many expect to learn more about two proposed projects Orange County commissioners approved to receive millions of tourist tax dollars.

That money comes from the 6% tax on hotel stays and other short-term rentals in the county; Tuesday’s presentations follow the decision earlier this month to fund four projects with those tourist tax dollars in the county.

In a county commissioners meeting on Oct. 4, four projects were approved to receive funding including; the Orange County Convention Center and UCF Stadium Tower



Back on Oct. 4, county commissioners approved more than $600 million in tourist tax dollars funds to go towards those two projects alone with $560 million approved towards the phase 5-A expansion of the OCCC and $90 million for a UCF stadium tower to expand capacity at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

Tuesday’s tourism development council meeting will allow officials from the approved projects to present their plans to county leaders and next steps.

As for proposals that were tabled at the same Oct. 4 county commission meeting, among them includes the Amway Center, Dr. Phillips Center for the performing arts and Camping World Stadium.