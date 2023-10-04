ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Commission voted Tuesday to approve Tourist Development Tax funding for four projects, including $560 million for the Phase 5A expansion of the Orange County Convention Center and $90 million for a UCF Stadium Tower.

What You Need To Know Commissioners in Orange County on Tuesday approved four requests for Tourist Development Tax funding



An expansion of the Orange County Convention Center, a UCF Stadium Tower, Arts and Cultural Affairs passed



The commission also backed funding for the TDT Application Review Committee



It tabled requests by the Amway Center, Camping World Stadium, the Dr. Phillips Center and a Sports Incentive Fund

It also approved allocating funds for the TDT Application Review Committee (ARC) and increasing funding for Arts and Cultural Affairs, but the amounts were not disclosed.

The UCF, ARC and Arts and Cultural Affairs proposals received unanimous approval. District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson and District 5 Commissioner Emily Bonilla voted against the convention center project.

The board also tabled more conversations related to providing funds to the Amway Center, Camping World Stadium, Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts projects, and Sports Incentive Fund until further information is gathered. It scheduled a work session to discuss the future contract with Visit Orlando and how those dollars can be used.

During the meeting, Bonilla voiced concerns about the decision.

"You know, if that study says that all of this is correct and we should do all this, then I would go for it, but we don't have that study," Bonilla said. "We don't have that information. We don't have the evidence. We don't have the numbers to make sure we are making the best decision, economically and socially, for our communities."

Convention center officials had submitted a request for $586,738,302 to expand the facility. According to its website, the Orange County Convention Center covers 7 million square feet, including 2.1 million square feet of exhibit space. However, officials representing the facility told commissioners that they have turned away events because they do not have enough space to accommodate them.

UCF Sports originally requested $176,625,000 for the construction of a sports village. The funds approved Tuesday will go to build a new tower to expand capacity at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

The TDT ARC meets to evaluate requests and provide TDT grants to eligible organizations. It originally requested $60 million.

A $314.6 million request was submitted by Arts & Cultural Affairs/United Arts to provide TDT grants to eligible organizations. Several arts organizations also submitted individual requests to fund projects.

Tourist development taxes are revenue generated by a 6% tax on hotel stays and other short-term rentals of less than six months. Officials said in 2023, Orange County expects collections upward of $355 million.

By state law, TDT funds are to be used for expenses that help bring in visitors to Central Florida, such as the convention center, sports facilities, the arts and tourism promotion.