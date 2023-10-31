Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol say a carjacking suspect was killed just before noon Tuesday when they crashed into a semitrailer on I-95 in Flagler County.

According to information from FHP, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office contacted troopers while pursuing the driver, who was allegedly fleeing from Duval County.

As they were en route, investigators say the driver crashed into a semitrailer while driving southbound on I-95 near State Road 100 shortly after entering Flagler County.

"Due to the erratic driving behavior and subsequent collision, the suspect sustained fatal injuries in the crash," FHP said in a statement.

The driver was not identified.

Information from FHP did not say if anyone else was injured in the crash.

All southbound lanes of I-95 in the area of the crash were shut down while the FHP Traffic Homicide Unit investigated the crash.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.