ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney World visitors riding one of the resort’s monorails Tuesday morning had to be evacuated after the train got a flat tire.

The monorail, known as Monorail Yellow, “experienced a flat tire,” according to a Disney spokesperson, as it was making its way to EPCOT.. The monorail broke down near the park’s parking lot toll plaza.

Reedy Creek Fire Department and crews from Orange County Fire Rescue responded and removed passengers from the stranded monorail.

“No guests or cast members have reported injuries, and all passengers were safely evacuated,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

Kris Lenk, who was one of the passengers stuck on the monorail, shared photos of the monorail and the evacuation. Lenk told Spectrum News he heard a “loud bang” and saw a “flash of light” before the monorail stopped.

The EPCOT monorail line will remain closed until Monorail Yellow is removed from the tracks.

The monorail transportation system, which opened with Disney World in 1971, also connects visitors to the Magic Kingdom and the Transporation and Ticket Center.