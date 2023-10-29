DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead and another injured after an "on-track incident" at Daytona International Speedway, according to a statement from the racing track.

Speedway officials said it happened during an Audi Club track rental session on Saturday.

Below is the full statement from Daytona International Speedway:

“We are saddened by the passing of a driver after they were transported to an area medical facility following an on-track incident during today’s Audi Club track rental session. Additionally, our thoughts are with the driver who was injured during the same incident. Daytona International Speedway will coordinate with both Audi Club and local authorities during their investigation into the cause of the accident.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.