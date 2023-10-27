ORLANDO, Fla. — Election season is quickly approaching with the start of early voting for local races in Orange County beginning on Saturday, October 28.

It was a been a busy week of preparation for the start to early voting and deadlines for new vote-by-mail requirements.

What You Need To Know Early voting for this year’s local elections began on Saturday, October 28, and will last through Sunday, November 5



There are three polling locations for early voting



The deadline to request new vote-by-mail ballots ended Thursday, October 26 at 5:00 p.m. Officials report nearly 57,000 people sent in requests

This week the supervisor of elections office held a canvassing board meeting where they tested the accuracy of voting machines before voters start casting their ballots over the weekend.

Voters in areas of Central Florida can vote in these elections during early voting and in November:

City of Orlando Mayoral race

In the mayoral race, incumbent Buddy Dyer faces Steve Dixon, Samuel Ings and Tony Vargas. All candidates are nonpartisan.

City Commissioner District 4

This race to determine who will represent the Mills 50, Milk District and SoDo neighborhoods includes incumbent Patty Sheehan, Randy Ross and Katie Koch.

City Commissioner District 6

This race to determine who will represent the downtown area, Parramore, Pine Hills, Washington Shores and MetroWest features incumbent Bakari Burns and Rufus Hawkins.

House District 35 Special Election

This election is unique, in that voters will actually be voting in the primary election in November and during early voting. That means that voters will have to be registered as either Democrat or Republican in order to vote in this primary.

The Republican field includes Erika Booth, Kenneth Davenport and Scotty Moore. The Democratic field includes Rishi Bagga, Marucci Guzman and Tom Keen.

The winner of each party’s primary will go on to the general election, which is currently scheduled for January 16, 2024.

There are three early voting locations that will be open from Saturday, October 28 through November 5. Offices will be open from 10:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office

119 W Kaley Street, Orlando, FL 32806

Alafaya Branch Library

12000 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32826

Valencia College - Lake Nona Campus

12350 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32832

In reference to voting by mail, elections officials shared that anyone who did not meet the deadline Thursday for vote-by-mail ballots should still put requests in for new vote-by-mail ballots in preparation for elections next year.

An earlier law passed in 2021 expunged all standing requests for vote-by-mail ballots, and a now, requests for vote-by-mail ballots must be sent in every two years, instead of four.

With that new legislation signed into law in 2022 now effective, vote-by-mail ballots have been a huge focus this year. The Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said it’s important that people know all former vote-by-mail requests expired at the end of last year, and they must now re-request their vote-by-mail ballot. Other changes also include the validity of a vote-by-mail request, which now only lasts two years. The deadline to request those new vote-by-mail ballots ended Thursday, October 26.

According to data from the Orange County supervisor of elections office website, 56,897 voters requested a vote-by-mail ballot for the upcoming election in November.

“For all other voters, where there will be three county wide elections next year, if you’re used to voting by mail, you too can go ahead and make your vote by mail requests now, it’s just you might not be eligible for these two elections on November 7,” Cowles said.