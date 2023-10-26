ORLANDO, Fla. — With Election Day 2023 right around the corner, voters who hope to vote by mail are running out of time to request a ballot. Because of legislative changes, all vote-by-mail ballot requests expired in December 2022. Voters in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties must now request a vote-by-mail ballot by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

What You Need To Know Previously, voters had to request a vote-by-mail ballot every 4 years, but this has now changed to every 2 years



The deadline to request a ballot is 12 days before Election Day



These requests must be made directly to your local elections office



For people in many Central Florida counties, the deadline is 5 p.m.

In order to request a vote-by-mail ballot, you must provide:

Voter's name

Voter's address

Voter's mailing address (if different from the residential address)

Voter's date of birth

Voter's Florida driver license number, Florida ID card number, or the last four digits of the voter's Social Security number

Here's a look at where you can request yours.

Brevard County

By phone: 321-633-2127 or 1-833-803-0613 (Spanish — Toll Free)

Online: Click here.

Lake County

By phone: 352-343-9734

By email: mailballots@lakevotes.gov (You must provide the information listed in bullet points above)

By fax: 352-253-1422 (You must provide the information listed in bullet points above)

In person: 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd. Tavares, FL 32778

Online: Click here.

Orange County

By phone: 407-836-8683

By email: vbmrequest@ocfelections.gov (You must fill out and email the form found here)

By fax: 407-254-6577 (You must fill out and fax the form found here)

Online: Click here.

Osceola County

By phone: 407-742-6000

By fax: 407-742-6001 (You must fill out and fax the form found here)

Online: Click here.

Seminole County

By phone: 407-585-8683

Online: Click here.

Volusia County

By Phone: 386-736-5930

By Email: VoteByMail@volusia.org

In Person: 1750 S Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720

Online: https://volusia.electionsfl.org/vrservices/mbrs# or www.VolusiaElections.gov.