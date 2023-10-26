ORLANDO, Fla. — With Election Day 2023 right around the corner, voters who hope to vote by mail are running out of time to request a ballot. Because of legislative changes, all vote-by-mail ballot requests expired in December 2022. Voters in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties must now request a vote-by-mail ballot by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

What You Need To Know

  • Previously, voters had to request a vote-by-mail ballot every 4 years, but this has now changed to every 2 years

  • The deadline to request a ballot is 12 days before Election Day

  • These requests must be made directly to your local elections office

  • For people in many Central Florida counties, the deadline is 5 p.m.

In order to request a vote-by-mail ballot, you must provide:

  • Voter's name
  • Voter's address
  • Voter's mailing address (if different from the residential address)
  • Voter's date of birth
  • Voter's Florida driver license number, Florida ID card number, or the last four digits of the voter's Social Security number

Here's a look at where you can request yours.

Brevard County

By phone: 321-633-2127 or 1-833-803-0613 (Spanish — Toll Free)

Online: Click here.

Lake County

By phone: 352-343-9734

By email: mailballots@lakevotes.gov (You must provide the information listed in bullet points above)

By fax: 352-253-1422 (You must provide the information listed in bullet points above)

In person: 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd. Tavares, FL 32778

Online: Click here.

Orange County

By phone: 407-836-8683

By email: vbmrequest@ocfelections.gov (You must fill out and email the form found here)

By fax: 407-254-6577 (You must fill out and fax the form found here)

Online: Click here.

Osceola County

By phone: 407-742-6000 

By fax: 407-742-6001 (You must fill out and fax the form found here)

Online: Click here.

Seminole County

By phone: 407-585-8683

Online: Click here.

Volusia County

By Phone: 386-736-5930

By Email: VoteByMail@volusia.org

In Person: 1750 S Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720

Online: https://volusia.electionsfl.org/vrservices/mbrs# or www.VolusiaElections.gov.