ORLANDO, Fla. — With Election Day 2023 right around the corner, voters who hope to vote by mail are running out of time to request a ballot. Because of legislative changes, all vote-by-mail ballot requests expired in December 2022. Voters in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties must now request a vote-by-mail ballot by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.
In order to request a vote-by-mail ballot, you must provide:
- Voter's name
- Voter's address
- Voter's mailing address (if different from the residential address)
- Voter's date of birth
- Voter's Florida driver license number, Florida ID card number, or the last four digits of the voter's Social Security number
Here's a look at where you can request yours.
Brevard County
By phone: 321-633-2127 or 1-833-803-0613 (Spanish — Toll Free)
Online: Click here.
Lake County
By phone: 352-343-9734
By email: mailballots@lakevotes.gov (You must provide the information listed in bullet points above)
By fax: 352-253-1422 (You must provide the information listed in bullet points above)
In person: 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd. Tavares, FL 32778
Online: Click here.
Orange County
By phone: 407-836-8683
By email: vbmrequest@ocfelections.gov (You must fill out and email the form found here)
By fax: 407-254-6577 (You must fill out and fax the form found here)
Online: Click here.
Osceola County
By phone: 407-742-6000
By fax: 407-742-6001 (You must fill out and fax the form found here)
Online: Click here.
Seminole County
By phone: 407-585-8683
Online: Click here.
Volusia County
By Phone: 386-736-5930
By Email: VoteByMail@volusia.org
In Person: 1750 S Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720
Online: https://volusia.electionsfl.org/vrservices/mbrs# or www.VolusiaElections.gov.