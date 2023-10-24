ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County officials are hoping to ease congestion for both drivers and pedestrians at what's considered one of the busiest intersections in the county.

What You Need To Know Orange County Public Works hopes to have approval for an above-road pedestrian crossing at International Drive and Sand Lake Road by the end of the year



Pedestrian crossing is expected to have a price tag of $32 million





Orange County Public Works is hopeful that workers could break ground in four years

Orange County Public Works has been designing plans to build a four-way modern looking pedestrian crossing at International Drive and Sand Lake Road that will include elevators and staircases to move pedestrians across the busy roads, and says it will have to be constructed in stages.

“We will construct components of the bridge offsite, project manager Blanche Hardy said. "We will then bring them on site. We will likely do construction overnight. We will then take those pieces and put them together like an erector set, but more detailed."

Currently, Public Works is in real estate negotiations with property owners and plans to go to county commissioners for approval by the end of the year.

Public Works leaders say talk of the pedestrian crossing has been part of the city’s plan for over 12 years — and part of the city’s overall vision looking to the year 2045.

One business owner who welcomes the modern-looking crossing is Milo Chater who owns Tourist Info., a business located at the intersection.

“I think anything to facilitate pedestrians around would be a great thing,” he said. “It’s always been a busy intersection."

Chater has been at the location for 31 years and has seen congestion grow every year and has seen tourists struggle to cross the road, many that walk over to his business.

Leaders says this project is about safety and preventing future accidents.

Public Works reports that there have been no pedestrian deaths at the intersection in the last three years. though there was a death just north of the intersection during this time period.

Leaders are hopeful workers could break ground in four years. They project is expected to have a price tag of $32 million.