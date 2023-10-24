ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County issued a rabies alert for the Blanchard Park area of Orange County, effective this week.

The alert will be in effect for 60 days after a raccoon tested positive on Oct. 21.

Rabies has been confirmed in three raccoons in the past three months, and one of those led to the death of a domestic dog, the health department reported.

The most recent positive animal exposed a domestic dog in another part of the county. Health department officials urged residents ensure their family pets have had their rabies shots.

The rabies alert extends to the area north of State Road 50 (Colonial Drive), east of Econlockhatchee Trail, west of Rouse Road and south of University Boulevard. However, rabies activities can also occur outside the alert area, officials said.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.

If an animal in the rabies alert area bites you or a family member, seek medical attention immediately, and contact Orange County Animal Services at 407-836-3111.

The health department is advising residents and visitors to take the following precautions: