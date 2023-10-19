Volusia County officials are sounding the alarm about a government-approved program that helps homeowners make improvements to their properties.

What You Need To Know The Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program allows homeowners to finance home improvements with interest over an extended period



Instead of utilizing a traditional personal loan or other financing option, participants must repay such modifications through their annual property tax bills



The Volusia County Council has taken legal action to prevent the Florida PACE Funding Agency (FPFA) from imposing non-ad valorem assessments on properties in unincorporated areas



Records from the Volusia County Tax Collector’s indicate there have been 260 PACE assessments done as of Oct. 17

The Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program allows homeowners to finance home improvements with interest over an extended period. Instead of utilizing a traditional personal loan or other financing option, participants must repay such modifications through their annual property tax bills.

Projects that may qualify under this program include solar panel installation, roofing enhancements, air-conditioning system upgrades, and seawall constructions.

But some officials say they are concerned the program is being abused by some in a way that preys upon those with few financial resources and do not understand its implications.

“It's a way to take advantage of people when they think the money is going to be free," Volusia County Property Appraiser Larry Bartlett said. "It's not going to be free. They're going to pay for it for years in your tax bill."

The Volusia County Council has taken legal action to prevent the Florida PACE Funding Agency from continuing doing business in unincorporated parts of the county.

Leaders say they are concerned about the long-term financial impacts it could have on homeowners.

Orange City resident Clarence Garrard recently completed a few renovations in his home, but he says he did not realize what he was getting himself into.

“It makes me feel some type of way cheated, you know, and used and abused,” he said.

Garrard said he needed to get work done on his roof and windows, when a company called reached out to him.

“They said it was a part of PACE,” he said.

The PACE program help homeowners like Garrard finance home improvements with no money down and no minimum credit score. But instead of using a traditional personal loan or other financing option like putting it on a credit card, participants must repay such modifications through their annual property tax bills.

“Everything was good until I got this later in the mail,” Garrard said, referring to a letter from the Volusia County Tax Collector’s Office. “The judge ruled that because there is not an interlocal agreement in your city or county, you will not have the FPFA assessment in the amount of $2,454.24 on the 2023 tax year bill.”

This came as a result of a court ruling on Sept. 28, and the letter proceeded to say that Garrard should contact the Florida PACE Funding Agency vendor directly.

Records from the Volusia County Tax Collector’s indicate there have been 260 PACE assessments done so far in 2023. With some properties having more than one assessment done, like Garrard who got windows and the roof done.

“I needed a roof, the wires were coming through," he said. "So, I assumed I needed to get it done, you know, and I got it done."

But the PACE program creates a lien against the property, so people can end up losing their homes if they don't pay.

Garrard told Spectrum News that he was unaware of the negative impacts — and when using the PACE program, he says it wasn't explained clearly to him.

“No, not really," he said. "They did not — they didn't explain it to me at all, really.”

Bartlett said his office has received some questions from residents about the PACE program so far, and some are receiving a flyer in the mail promoting the program.

“It says government-approved program. And right here, it says thousands of dollars in tax credits," Bartlett said. "Well, it's not thousands of dollars in tax credits. It's thousands of dollars on your tax bill. And a lot of folks, if they're selling this stuff, they don't understand that."

Leaders with the Volusia County Tax Collector’s office say they do not have a record of complaints to their office as the property tax bills will be mailed out to residents on Oct. 31.

They said it's too soon for the calls from people who will see a PACE assessment on their bill for the first time since they haven't gotten their bill yet, but they said they will document calls received on or after Nov. 1 once property owners receive the bills.