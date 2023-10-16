DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — If you have a love for motorcycles and riding, you’re probably excited about the upcoming Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach.

What You Need To Know Four-day event will include motorcycle racing, music, scenic rides, vendors and more Most events will take place within Daytona Beach including the Speedway Go to Biketoberfest for all the details and event schedules

The 31st annual four-day event this month will bring together motorcycle enthusiasts from Florida and from around the country to share their passion for riding.

Nobody appreciates the Harley Davidson brand more than Shelly Rossmeyer Pepe, who is the general manager at Teddy Morse’s Daytona Harley Davidson.

“Overall, Biketoberfest is just an opportunity for another rally,” said Pepe.

Pepe has a special bond with motorcycles and Daytona.

Her dad, Bruce Rossmeyer, acquired Daytona Harley Davidson in 1994 selling bikes for 28 years. The industry is in her blood.

“A lot of people are getting their bikes serviced. So, we definitely see a lot more business this time of the year,” she said.

Pepe and her team have been busy setting up tents outside the store that will host vendors and hundreds of bikers shopping for the latest and greatest product Harley has to offer.

“We have all the tent companies setting up for the incoming vendors. And I believe the motorcyclists enjoy this rally so much because they get to ride,” she said.

Much of Biketoberfest takes place in the heart of Daytona Beach. Main Street will be packed with motorcycles. They will be parked on both sides of the streets. All the bars and restaurants and retail stores will be super busy with crowds.

Biketoberfest starts Oct. 19 and runs through Oct. 22.