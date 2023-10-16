ORLANDO, Fla. — Four central Florida synagogues joined together for 'Orlando Jeiwsh Unity Day' on Sunday to honor all the lives lost so far in the Israel-Hamas war.

Singing, prayers and words of encouragement were shared for the Israeli army.

Israeli flags and signs were seen throghout the crow.

Rabbis from around central Florida showed their solidarity.

"Let us stand as one community with courage and determination against hatred, terrorism, and barbarism," said Rabbi Dubov of Chabad of Greater Orlando.

There was private security at the event and a contingent of Orlando Police on hand to monitor the crowd.

Lots of families and children attended the event.

"I thought it was least I could do to support my brothers and sisters and the families and relatives we have in Israel and all the soldiers that are bravely fighting this evil," said attendee Azita Yashar.

The fountain at Lake Eola is now lit blue and white to show the city's solidarity with Israel.