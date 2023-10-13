WASHINGTON — Floridians are likely going to have to wait a while to gamble on sports legally in the state.

Chief Justice John Roberts issued an administrative stay Thursday on a decision by the U.S.Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this summer that upheld a deal between the Seminole Tribe and the state of Florida that authorized sports betting and the addition of craps and roulette to its current casinos. The temporary stay will provide time for the full court to consider a longer-term stay.

The order issued by Roberts calls for the Interior Department to respond to the request for a longer stay by Oct. 18.

The administrative order provided no indications on which way the court ultimately will rule.

Lawyers for West Flagler Associates and Bonita-Fort Myers Corp have asked the court to consider a ruling blocking the compact approved by the Florida Legislature in 2021 and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The lawsuit is focused on the ability to place mobile sports bets from anywhere in the state, with the computers based on Seminole Tribe lands. The companies say the compact is basically a workaround to a constitutional amendment that requires voters to approve casino gambling in Florida.