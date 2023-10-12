Early Thursday morning, heavy storms with severe winds battered many parts of Central Florida.

In Palm Coast, officials said the storm produced extensive damage, causing downed power lines, fallen trees, an overturned vehicle and damage to several homes. There have been no reported injuries.

The storm overturned an SUV in one Palm Coast neighborhood. The owners of the vehicle said they hid in the closet before they realized their vehicle was no longer in the driveway.

"I was shocked," Linda Lekarzzyk, a Palm Coast resident, said. "I was like, 'Where's your truck?' It was parked in the driveway. It was gone, and all I saw was the flashing lights."

Imagine hearing tornado warnings, taking shelter, and coming out to realize later that your SUV is missing from the driveway. That’s what happened to one Palm Coast family after a potential tornado came through the neighborhood. More today on @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/uSy1eU8Q1E — Celeste Springer (@CelesteSpringer) October 12, 2023

Lekarzzyk said she just had feeling early Thursday morning to turn on the TV before the storms came through their area.

"Something inside me said, 'Well, turn on the TV' and turn on the TV to Spectrum News and I saw what was coming. And I said, 'Yea, I think we better head to the closet,'" she said. "And I headed for the closet and I told my husband, 'Get over here into the closet.'"

A look at their backyard. There used to be a cover over this pool… but the owners say they’re just thankful no one was hurt. Everything is replaceable, they told me. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/C6cDOdClXb — Celeste Springer (@CelesteSpringer) October 12, 2023

"We're just thankful to be alive. And we thank God. This is just stuff. It can be replaced. It's not going to be easy, but we have our lives," she said.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that deputies and emergency response partners are in the B-section area of Palm Coast after reports of a possible tornado.

Here’s a video from earlier. Crews have since left but the car is still there @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/QVtDiDsovR — Celeste Springer (@CelesteSpringer) October 12, 2023

Residents of Palm Coast who need assistance can go to Parkview Church at 5455 Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast, authorities said. Flagler County staff will be available until at least noon Thursday, they said.

Over in Marion County, a Spectrum News 13 crew saw a large tree on a road, blocking a school bus.

Large tree down in Marion County on E Ft King Street and SE 37th Ave. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/XmJjaWElli — Jaclyn Harold (@JHarold_tv) October 12, 2023

A public works crew in Ocala were later seen removing the tree.

Volusia County school officials stated that due to a power outage, they were forced to cancel classes at Spruce Creek High School.

Many parts of Central Florida have been under tornado warnings and watches.