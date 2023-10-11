ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County commissioners have given the OK to the creation of a special taxing district that will include Universal’s Epic Universe.

What You Need To Know Orange County commissioners have approved the creation of the Shingle Creek Transit and Utility Community Development District



The new special district will fund and handle infrastructure improvements tied to the proposed Sunshine Corridor project and improvements to Epic Boulevard



The district will cover 719 acres of property, with Universal's Epic Universe occupying most of it



The ordinance, voted unanimously by the board on Tuesday, establishes the Shingle Creek Transit and Utility Community Development District.

The 719-acre district covers property south of Sand Lake Road and west of John Parkway, with the new theme park occupying most of the land. It will provide $174 million in funding for infrastructure projects related to the proposed Sunshine Corridor—a new commuter rail line to link Orlando International Airport to the International Drive tourism corridor, including the convention center.

The money would also cover a proposed Sunrail station off Destination Parkway, odor control improvements at the county’s South Water Reclamation Facility and improvements to Epic Universe—the main entrance roadway to Epic Universe.

Funds would be raised through tax-exempt bonds and special property assessments on landowners in the district such as Universal, which is one of district’s two property owners.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Universal officials said the district and transportation projects like the Sunshine Corridor expansion would benefit both residents and visitors to Central Florida.

“We think this plan will serve more than 100,000 residents getting to and from their jobs as well as millions of visitors that come for our area attractions,” said John Sprouls executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Universal Destinations & Experiences.

The district will be limited in power and will not be able to adopt its own land development or building codes. It also doesn’t have its own police powers.

Universal first revealed plans for the district back in January.

Meanwhile, Epic Universe is expected to open summer 2025. The park will feature restaurants, shops and multiple themed lands, including Super Nintendo World.