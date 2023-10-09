ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando family is grieving after a mother of five was shot and killed over the weekend in Pine Hills.

What You Need To Know 41-Year-old Natasha Flucker had been shot when she was found by Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies around 11:30p.m. Saturday



Investigators say she later died at the hospital



Flucker's aunt says she was in the area shortly after the shooting but didn't know it was her niece who had been shot



Deputies say the suspect in the shooting was arrested on a capital murder warrant connected to a November 2022 case

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office say 41-year-old Natasha Flucker was found shot just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday at a bus stop near the intersection of Pine Hills Road and North Lane.

They say she later died at the hospital.

Her aunt, Tanya Flucker said she was actually in the area shortly after the shooting, but did not know her niece had been shot. She said the shooting happened just down the street from where her husband was shot and killed eight years ago.

“She didn’t deserve that at all …'Tasha was a good person," Flucker said. "She was funny, she was a character — you know my niece was real good people, she had a lot a love."

The Rev. Stovelleo Stovall said Flucker and her aunt both attend his church, God is Able Outreach.

“She was brutally murdered," he said. "You know this is unacceptable — this is unacceptable with these shootings and these guns that are being used to take these young people and anybody who cross their paths."

Detectives say 20-year-old Nathaniel Gabriel Thomas was developed as a suspect in connection to the shooting. He was arrested on an unrelated warrant connected to a murder in November of 2022.