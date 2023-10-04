ORLANDO, Fla. — A family is calling on the Orlando Police Department to look further into a case after their loved one was found dead hanging from a tree at a home in the Parramore community.
Orlando police say 31-year-old Yolna Lubrin’s body was found at a home near the intersection of West Livingston Street and Westmoreland Drive. Officers say they found her hanging from a tree in the backyard of the home. They say they tried saving her, but she died on the scene.
Police say while her cause of death is still being investigated, Lubrin’s documented history of mental illness, witness statements, cell phone communications and the physical evidence observed during the autopsy all point to suicide. Her family members and community activists are asking police to dig deeper.
“I need for them to thoroughly investigate what happened to my sister. She would not have done this to herself. She would not have left herself in this type of capacity,” said Naomi Lubri, the woman’s older sister.
Community activist Miles Mulrain said, “We are not trying to put out any crazy conspiracies out there, but we are saying that the family knows there needs to be more investigation. The family knows that Yolna, Yoya, was not in that state of mind.”
Police released this statement in regard to this case on Tuesday:
"We are concerned that there is false information being spread on social media regarding an incident involving a deceased individual. Although it is not in practice within our agency to publicly provide sensitive details regarding an unattended death call, we found that it is necessary in this incident to provide our initial investigative findings to dispel any rumors," it stated.
The following is from the police report.
On Sept. 28, 2023, at approximately 7:41 a.m., Orlando Police Officers responded to 1023 W. Livingston St. in reference to an “unattended death” call. When officers arrived, they located an adult female hanging from a tree in the backyard of the home.
Upon arrival, our officers immediately cut the female down from the tree and attempted life-saving measures. The individual was pronounced deceased on scene by the Orlando Fire Department. The deceased individual in this case has been identified as Yolna Ruth Lubrin (B/F, 31yoa).
Due to the nature of the unattended death, Orlando Police Department Homicide Detectives responded to the scene. Although her cause of death is still being investigated and will ultimately be decided by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office, the deceased individual’s documented history of mental illness, witness statements, cellular communications from Ms. Lubrin, and the physical evidence observed during the autopsy all point to suicide.
While all death investigations are predicated upon the existence of trauma to the body in order to determine a criminal act, our investigation has thus far not revealed any physical injuries other than the ligature marks on the neck caused by the hanging.
Every call officers and detectives respond to — especially those that involve the death of an individual — is never taken lightly. There are various factors involved when responding to an incident, from conducting life-saving measures to utilizing investigative methods to determine what led to the death of the individual. Detectives and victim advocates are in contact with the deceased individual’s loved ones.
We want to reiterate that this investigation remains open. The final ruling as to cause of death will come from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Orlando Police Department remains committed to conducting a thorough investigation into this incident.
If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health and are contemplating suicide, please call 9-1-1 or the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.