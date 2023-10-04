ORLANDO, Fla. — A family is calling on the Orlando Police Department to look further into a case after their loved one was found dead hanging from a tree at a home in the Parramore community.

What You Need To Know Family asking police to further investigate death of woman found hanging from a tree



The body of Yolna Lubrin, 31,'was found hanging from a tree at a home in the Parramore community on Sept. 28



Orlando police say while her cause of death is still being investigated, all evidence points to suicide

Orlando police say 31-year-old Yolna Lubrin’s body was found at a home near the intersection of West Livingston Street and Westmoreland Drive. Officers say they found her hanging from a tree in the backyard of the home. They say they tried saving her, but she died on the scene.

Police say while her cause of death is still being investigated, Lubrin’s documented history of mental illness, witness statements, cell phone communications and the physical evidence observed during the autopsy all point to suicide. Her family members and community activists are asking police to dig deeper.

“I need for them to thoroughly investigate what happened to my sister. She would not have done this to herself. She would not have left herself in this type of capacity,” said Naomi Lubri, the woman’s older sister.

Community activist Miles Mulrain said, “We are not trying to put out any crazy conspiracies out there, but we are saying that the family knows there needs to be more investigation. The family knows that Yolna, Yoya, was not in that state of mind.”

Orlando police say 31-year-old Yolna Lubrin was found hanging from a tree in Parramore…based off evidence they say it may be suicide. Her family is demanding answers…calling on police to take a deeper look. A rally is planned at Orlando City Hall at 6:30pm Tuesday. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/YfulTH90kv — Curtis McCloud (@CurtisDMcCloud) October 3, 2023

Police released this statement in regard to this case on Tuesday:

"We are concerned that there is false information being spread on social media regarding an incident involving a deceased individual. Although it is not in practice within our agency to publicly provide sensitive details regarding an unattended death call, we found that it is necessary in this incident to provide our initial investigative findings to dispel any rumors," it stated.

The following is from the police report.