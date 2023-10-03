WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s decision to work with Democrats as Speaker to temporarily fund the government and prevent a shutdown, Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz launched an effort to oust him. But, Florida Democrats in the House did not side with McCarthy during Tuesday’s motion to vacate vote.

Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted in favor of the short-term measure to fund the government until Nov. 17, which also included $16 billion in disaster relief. In the House, they were joined by all eight Florida Democrats, and eight Florida Republicans.

“I think it’s very important that we don’t shut down government. So, the positive out of this is that we’re not going to shut down government. Now we have to work together to get these spending bills done. And, we’ve got to have some fiscal sanity here,” Scott said during an interview with Spectrum News Tuesday.

“We're sent here to solve problems and not create chaos, and that means doing everything in your power to lower the cost of living and make sure people have good jobs, and their kids can go to good schools, and we have safe communities. And, that was the heart of avoiding a government shutdown,” Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Castor said.

But, some House Republicans voted against the deal, including Congressman Matt Gaetz, who filed a motion to vacate to remove McCarthy as Speaker.

House Democrats, including those from Florida, decided against helping McCarthy keep the chair.

“It’s really voting for the American people, and a message to the extremists in Congress to stop it,” Castor said.

Ahead of the vote, we asked Sen. Scott if he thought McCarthy should stay on as Speaker. “I’ve had a very good working relationship with Kevin McCarthy, so we’ll see what happens in the House, they get to pick their leader,” he said.