APOPKA, Fla. — Some drivers are saying a dedicated right turn lane is needed to make traffic run smoother at an Apopka intersection.

On her way home from the gym, Linda Masters says she notices regular traffic backups as drivers wait to turn right from northbound Piedmont Wekiwa Road and onto eastbound State Road 436.

Masters says the long line of cars form when there is a red light.

“If the car is up there and they’re not turning, there’s a whole trail of cars that will want to go through this intersection,” she says.

That far right lane is not just for right turns, but also for drivers who want to go straight through the intersection. Masters says it’s those waiting for the green light to continue traveling north on Piedmont Wekiwa Road that can back up all the drivers itching to turn right.

“Sometimes there’s at least 15 cars waiting here,” she says. “And all they want to do is just go that way.”

Masters says a dedicated right turn lane should be installed at the intersection to help alleviate the traffic backups.

At Spectrum News' request, a Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson said the agency will study the two northbound through lanes that intersect with State Road 436 to determine if a dedicated right turn lane is needed.

Once the study is complete, FDOT will give results to Orange County, since the roadway is in its jurisdiction, and it will be up to the county to decide if officials want to convert the far right lane to a dedicated turn lane.

“There is no reason that this should not be fixed,” Masters says.

