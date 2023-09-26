ORLANDO, Fla. — All eyes are on development in the Shingle Creek Area. Developers are asking to rezone hundreds of acres of land so they can build on it.

The area being discussed is just over 260 acres near attractions north of State Road 417, south of Central Florida Parkway and east of International Drive.



The location is right near Sea World, The Vineland Premium Outlets and minutes from Disney Springs.

On Monday night, neighbors, county staff and representatives for the developers met to talk about the request, which could lead to over 1.2 million square feet of commercial uses, nearly 3,000 hotel rooms and 5,300 multi dwelling units being built on land in Shingle Creek.

Dozens of community members lined up to ask questions, most of them against the project.

“'As a county do we really want to take on this threat to us, as a county this cost to us?' I say no and no, go some place else,” said a person during the question portion of the meeting.

Others in the Williamsburg area were not aware of the meeting, but were upset to find out about the request being made regarding the land near their homes, including homeowner Julie Adkisson.

“We come out... and just enjoy the sounds of natur. That's why we bought this house,” Adkisson said.

That view convinced her to buy the home back in 2015. She sits in the quiet and loves to see all the animals like the wild turkeys.

But she gets emotional thinking that things might change for the big plot of land.

“Somebody comes and rezones back in here — traffic is going to get heavy, the noise level it is gonna run animals berserk, they are going to have nowhere to go where they don’t now hardly anyway,” she said.

Orange County Commissioner for District One Nicole Wilson said she's gotten flooded with emails against this project— and says the plan will go under a lot of scrutiny from the government to protect residents.

“People are very worried about this, they are concerned about a number of issues... everything from traffic to wildlife and flooding," Wilson said.

While representatives did answer questions about flood mitigation and preservation during Monday's meeting,many residents, like Adkisson, hope this request doesn’t go any further.

“Hopefully it can be stopped. I am hoping and praying and it is a big no on me,” Adkisson said.

Wilson shared they are still in the very early days of this discussion and there will be more opportunities for public comment, but they have not yet been scheduled.