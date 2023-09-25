ORLANDO, Fla. — Mayor Buddy Dyer will join two Florida congressmen for a press conference on the newly instated Office of Gun Violence Prevention. The federal office was recently created by the Biden Administration to come up with policies to curb violence.

What You Need To Know The office was originally supported by Rep. Maxwell Frost, however his own bill to create the office did not pass



The office will work to find areas where the White House can take action on gun policies or crime prevention



Orlando leaders will meet on Monday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. to discuss the new office

Representatives Maxwell Alejandro Frost and Darren Soto will join leaders and advocates at Monday's press conference.

Frost was a major proponent of the office and brought his ideas on implementation to light following the death of 9-year-old T'yonna Major, Nathacha Augustin, 38, and Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, in Pine Hills in February 2023.

Keith Moses, 20, has been charged with murder among other charges. Two experts have been appointed to determine the alleged gang member’s mental competency for prosecutions in his triple-murder case.

However, this past legislative session a bill to create the office failed to gain enough bipartisan support.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced he will be creating his own federal Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

Overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris, the office will come up with policy recommendations and ensure gun safety laws passed by Congress are enforced.

Orlando's press conference on the matter kicks off at 9 a.m. on Monday.