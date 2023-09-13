ORLANDO, Fla. — A judge in the death penalty trial of Keith Moses on Wednesday appointed two experts to determine the alleged gang member's mental competency for prosecution in his triple-murder case.

Moses, 20, shackled and wearing a dark blue jumpsuit, indicated with a head nod to Orange-Osceola Circuit Court Judge Robert J. Egan that he didn't understand what was going on.

Defendants deemed incompetent and unable to assist with the defense must receive treatment and improve before they can be prosecuted.

Moses, who has a criminal record as a juvenile and is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail, has not communicated with his attorneys in three separate jail visits, defense attorney J. Edwin Mills told Egan.

Mills filed a motion Monday for a competency evaluation.

Moses is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and 13 other crimes.

He's accused of fatally shooting three people in Pine Hills on Feb. 22, killing 9-year-old T’yonna Major, Nathacha Augustin, 38, and Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24.

He surrendered to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Outrage over the mass shooting and a separate attack on two OPD officers on Aug. 4 in part prompted Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove Monique Worrell as state attorney, an elected position as Orange-Osceola’s top prosecutor, replacing her with former Orange County Judge Andrew Bain.

Bain attended the hearing along with Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams.

Williams, addressing the court, suggested the judge appoint two experts to expedite and thoroughly vet the complex legal issues of mental competency. Egan agreed, saying he might even consider a third expert if needed.

He appointed forensic psychiatrist Dr. Jeffrey A. Danziger of Maitland and clinical and forensic psychologist Chelsea Bennett of Winter Park.

Egan also set hearings. A status hearing is set for Oct. 9, followed by the competency hearing on Oct. 20.

Egan asked attorneys if Moses was getting treatment at the jail. Prosecutors didn’t know and offered to find out.