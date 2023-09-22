LARGO, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in unincorporated Largo after a body was found in a waterway Friday afternoon.

What You Need To Know The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 134th Avenue North and 121st Street North Friday afternoon



Witnesses tell Spectrum Bay News 9 that gator was shot and removed from scene



The area is close to where a man died while searching for Frisbees in a lake adjacent to a disc golf course in May of 2022



The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to the area of 134th Avenue North and 121st Street North at about 1:50 p.m. to investigate the discovery.

According to a Sheriff's Office release, once at the scene, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission located, "humanely killed" and removed a 13-foot, 8.5-inch alligator from the waterway.

Once the animal was removed, the PCSO Dive Team recovered the remains of an adult from the water.

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office will be conducting an autopsy on the deceased individual to determine time and cause of death.

The area where the body and alligator were found is near Ridgecrest Park, which includes a 5-acre lake.

"A lot of my neighbors were out here and they're the ones that told me about the gator," area resident Jennifer Dean said. "While we were standing here we heard a shot, I assume they killed the gator."

Dean said there were a lot of gators in the area, but she had never seen one as large as the animal she saw put on a truck and removed from the scene.

Another witness on his way to a job interview told Spectrum Bay News 9 reporter Josh Rojas what he saw.

"I could tell there was a body in his mouth, so I started recording," JaMarcus Bullard said.

"I came down to the fire department and reported it to them," he said. Crews there called 911.

Bullard said emergency personnel pulled the gator from the water and shot it "a few times."

No other details were immediately released.

This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available. Stay with Spectrum Bay News, our website and the Spectrum News app.