VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Water Resources and Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for Southwest Interconnect Public Water System customers, including those residing in DeBary and Orange City.

An electrical malfunction at the water treatment plant temporarily interrupted service at 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, but full service was restored an hour later, officials said.

Guidelines by the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County sparked the precautionary boil water notice, which will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey confirms the water is safe to drink, officials said.

Residents and commercial customers in the affected area are advised to boil all tap water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes as a precautionary measure. A one-minute rolling boil is sufficient. Cool the water before using. Alternatively, bottled water may be used. Any ice produced by automatic icemakers should be discarded.

For laundry, allow the water to run until clear before washing clothes.

The county will let residents know when the water is safe to resume normal usage.