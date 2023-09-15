OCALA, Fla. — Federal officials said a 77-year-old man living in The Villages has been arrested after being accused of attempting to set up an illegal operation to distribute illicit erectile dysfunction drugs.

Reginald Odell Kincer was charged with receiving misbranded drugs in interstate commerce after he allegedly obtained $1,800 worth of ED drugs without a prescription from a licensed doctor.

In a release, investigators said Kincer had plans to "redistribute these drugs to others locally and outside the state of Florida."

According to court documents, federal agents seized approximately 1,881 pharmaceutical erectile dysfunction drugs when a search warrant was executed at his home on Oct. 18, 2018. Officials did not explain in charging documents why it took nearly five years to file charges in the case.

Court documents show that the seized drugs inlcuded Snovitra-20, Vilitra 20, Cenforce 20, Vidalista 20, Tadalafil Tables 20, Kamini Sildenafil Oral Jelly, Kamagra Oral Jelly and Vardenafil — which are "all intended to treat erectile dysfunction."

If convicted, Kincer could face up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The case is being handled by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by the Middle District of Florida U.S. Attorney's Office.