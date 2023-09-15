ORLANDO, Fla. - The future of DACA is unknown after a federal judge in Texas ruled the program illegal.

DACA, which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is a federal policy that prevents the deportation of immigrants who were brought to the U.S. at a young age. Now local immigration advocates are calling for immigration reform.

For Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet, his phone is just one of the tools he uses to connect with other immigrants in the Orlando area.

“I originally got involved in activism as a young undocumented person who didn’t have papers who wanted to become engaged in a process of fighting for my rights and the rights of my friends and family," said Sousa-Lazaballet, executive director of Hope Community Center. “I’m now a U.S. citizen, but I had DACA for many years.”

Lately, his phone has been has been buzzing non-stop. He says it’s because a federal judge in Texas ruled DACA illegal. Now current and prospective DACA recipients are concerned.

“This is a time of extreme uncertainty in the lives of young people who have DACA," Sousa-Lazaballet said. "These are young people who are now employed who are working, who are supporting our economy and our community as a whole. They don’t know if they can be deported at any moment because they actually had to give their entire information to the government."

Sousa-Lazaballet said he hopes politicians pass immigration reform that creates an easier pathway for U.S. citizenship, not only helping DACA recipients, but for all immigrants. For undocumented people who need guidance, Sousa-Lazaballet said Hope Community Center has a number of resources that may help.

“We have all sorts of programs geared towards supporting immigrants and our allies and their journey towards being thriving community members,” he said.

As for the future of DACA, experts say the issue will likely be decided ultimately by the Supreme Court.