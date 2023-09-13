ORLANDO, Fla. — After several delays, Brightline has announced its high-speed rail service from Orlando to Miami will start on Friday, Sept. 22.
What You Need To Know
- Brightline originally planned to open the route on Sept. 1, but they delayed it because of testing and safety requirements
- Prices start at $79 for adults and $39 for kids with group discounts for parties of four or more
With an original start date of Sept. 1, Brightline had to refund tickets for people who purchased fares from Sept. 1 through Sept. 21 because of setbacks.
However, Brightline is moving forward with a grand opening date of Sept. 22, with tickets available here. The route from Orlando to Miami takes about three and a half hours, and prices for adult tickets start at $79.
The brand-new station at Terminal C at Orlando International Airport features a premium lounge, including a bar. Premium fares start at $149 with amenities like a private lounge, priority lounge, checked luggage, and complimentary snacks.