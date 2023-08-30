ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline has pushed out the start of service to and from Orlando until at least after Sept. 21, the high-speed rail company announced Wednesday.

We will not be launching service to or from Orlando from Sept. 7 – 21 and have already started engaging Guests whose travel has been impacted. Please visit the Help Desk on our website with questions or to connect with us. — Brightline (@GoBrightline) August 30, 2023

The delay will provide more time for certification and testing, Brightline said.

People who had tickets to travel until then are being engaged, Brightline said on Twitter. Customers affected can visit the help center on Brightline's website with questions.

Tickets previously had been on sale for departures to Miami beginning Sept. 1.

The Orlando station is phase two of a larger master plan to connect Florida from coast to coast, a spokesperson said. Once trains depart from Orlando, the company plans to shift focus to their route going in and out of Tampa, the spokesperson said.

When service does begin, one-way fares will start at $79 for adults and $39 for children.

Brightline unveiled its station at Orlando International Airport (MCO) in April.