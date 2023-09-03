ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s game day in Orlando.

The Florida State Seminoles are taking on the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

What You Need To Know FSU vs. LSU at Camping World Stadium, 7:30 p.m.



Expect crowds and traffic throughout downtown Orlando for much of the day Sunday



Camping World Stadium traffic and parking information

Thousands of fans and visitors have already taken over the city, boosting the city’s economy as the teams help kick off the college football season.

FSU and LSU fans have invaded Orlando, in some cases, showing up days before tonight’s game.

The streets of downtown were filled with fans from across the state and out of state.

Those fans are repping both teams and also packing hotels and other venues in the community.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said more than 40,000 hotel rooms have been filled this weekend, not to mention the additional money going to food, tailgating, parking and other businesses.

It’s all part of an economic impact that mayor dyer says is not common for this time of year.

“That’s a pretty big number and especially for September,” Dyer said. “Which is usually one of the slower months for tourism development tax. So that’s one of the reasons Florida Citrus Sports has put this game together.”

Dyer said with the national attention this game will receive, it’s providing great exposure for the city, racking up an estimated $30 million for the weekend event.

Things already kicked off downtown, with events taking place Friday and Saturday.

About 60,000-plus are expected to be in attendance for the game.