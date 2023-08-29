FLORIDA — Some county emergency officials monitoring Hurricane Idalia have plans to open shelters for people who are ordered to evacuate or need to seek a safer place to stay as the storm passes.

These are considered emergency shelters so if you have friends or family located in safe places where you can go or if you can afford a hotel, officials request you exercise those options first. But these shelters will be staffed to make sure you stay safe.

People who come to shelters should plan on staying for the duration of the event or until it is safe to leave.

You can read the latest forecast story here.

Brevard County

No shelters announced.

Flagler County

Evacuation orders have been issued for residents and visitors in mobile homes, RVs and other unsafe structures countywide because of Hurricane Idalia. Rymfire Elementary School is being opened as a public evacuation shelter at 5 p.m. Tuesday for people, including those with special needs and pets. The shelter is located at 1425 Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast.

Two emergency shelters will open for residents, Tuesday, Aug 29. The shelters will open to the public at 3 p.m. and both locations special needs sheleters and pet friendly. The locations of the shelters are:

Villages Elementary: 695 Rolling Acres Rd., Lady Lake

695 Rolling Acres Rd., Lady Lake Lost Lake Elementary: 1901 Johns Lake Rd., Clermont

Special Needs Shelter: The special needs shelter will open Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m.

The special needs shelter will open Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m. West Port High School, 3733 SW 80th Ave, Ocala, FL 34481

General Population Shelters: The following shelters will open to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. *Pet-Friendly shelter location.

Forest High School , 5000 SE Maricamp Rd., Ocala, FL

Horizon Academy , 365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala, FL

* Lake Weir High School , 10351 SE Maricamp Rd., Ocala, FL

North Marion Middle School , 2085 W Highway 329, Citra, FL

* Vanguard High School, 7 NW 28th St., Ocala, FL

Shelters will open at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Shelters are alcohol, drug and weapon free. Individuals should come prepared with supplies, such as a three-day supply of food and water, clothing and bedding, toiletries and medications, identifications, mobile devices and books or games to keep you entertained. ID cards are not required to enter shelters.

Fesidents who require a special needs/medical shelter during an emergency are urged to call 407-836-3111 or 3-1-1. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can chat online, download the OCFL 311 app, or register at www.ocfl.net/psn, to ensure access to resources and transportation.

General population shelters (pet friendly) Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Dr. in Orlando South Econ Rec Center, 3850 S Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando

(pet friendly) Shelters for Individuals with Special/Medical Needs Silver Star Recreation Center, 2801 N Apopka Vineland Road in Orlando Goldenrod Recreation Center, 4863 N Goldenrod Road in Winter Park



No shelters announced. "At this time, shelters will remain closed but are on standby, if needed. There are no changes to solid waste pick up in the unincorporated parts of the county at this time."

Seminole County

No shelters announced.

Sumter County

Two shelters are expected to open at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. Additional shelters could be opened if necessary.

General population shelters (pet friendly) Sumter County Fairgrounds, 7620 State Route 471 in Bushnell



(pet friendly) Shelters for Individuals with Special/Medical Needs Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road in Wildwood



Volusia County and the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County will open shelters at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at these locations:

Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 E. New York Ave., DeLand (general population and pets)

Hester Building, Volusia County Fairgrounds (individuals who lack permanent housing)

Florida Department of Health, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach (special needs shelter)