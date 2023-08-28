Ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia making landfall, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced she has activated the state's price gouging hotline to protect residents from storm-related price increases.
"During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as equipment, food, gasoline, hotel rooms, ice, lumber and water needed as a direct result of the event," Moody's office said in a statement.
Residents who think they have been the victim of price gouging can call 1-866-966-7226 or report it online.
For more information, visit the attorney general's FAQ page on price gouging.