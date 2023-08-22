SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The School Board of Seminole County and Seminole Education Association have tentatively reached an agreement on contract language and compensation for the 2023-24 academic year, the organizations announced Tuesday.

Under the terms of that tentative agreement, educators rated as highly effective will receive a $2,110.76 salary increase recurring for the 2023-24 school year. Teachers rated effective will receive $1,230.67 raises, and those instructors being "grandfathered" will get $1,648.90 increases.

In addition, all teachers at Title I-served schools will receive a $100 salary supplement. Title I is a a federally funded program that provides financial assistance to school districts and schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families. It is designed to ensure students at those schools have an equal opportunity to receive a high quality education.

Eligible active employee teachers will receive a one-time retention bonus for the 2023-24 school year based on total verified work experience with Seminole County Public Schools. Employees also may receive credit for up to 10 years of verified public school teaching experience outside of SCPS. Employees with 10 years or more of verified experience as defined will receive $70 for each year of experience.