DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — This weekend will be a big one for NASCAR fans in Daytona Beach, as preparations are underway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race on Saturday at the Daytona International Speedway.

Hotels in the area are already preparing for the fans and an uptick in business.

“This summer was a good summer, but it didn't live up to one of the best summers," said Bob Davis, CEO for the Lodging & Hospitality Association of Volusia County. "You can't always have the best of the best every year, unfortunately."

Davis is hoping as fans visit for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the hotels in the area will benefit.

“I expect to see a very, very good race in conjunction with last year," he said. "Last year was a good year both in the summer and for the races. I think we will come close to it this year. The hotels are starting to fill up."

He said hotels like the Hilton and the Hard Rock Daytona Beach are seeing fans starting to arrive.

“People are making reservations and it looks like it's going to be a huge success," he said.

Hard Rock Hotel general manager Androse Bell said as the week progresses and Saturday gets closer, more customers will check in.

“We are on pace to have an excellent weekend. The rates are stronger. Occupancy is strong," Bell said. "Of course, we got blessed with the excellent weather report that came out today. So, we are on forecast to meet last year's expectations if not exceed expectations."

The Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach’s average daily rate is up 12% this year compared to 2022. Hotel occupancy is up 10% over last year for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“There are many spectators who love to come and see the pre [race] festivities on the Thursday night, the warm ups and also the race on Friday night" Bell said. "So those are the two dates that are usually taking a little longer to sell out. But between now and tomorrow, by Friday they'll be sold out.”

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 race kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday. It’s expected to be a sold-out event as only 1% of tickets are currently available.