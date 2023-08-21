ORLANDO, Fla. — More than a hundred people are dead in Maui, following devastating wildfires that swept through the island, and officials predict that number will continue to rise with at least a thousand people still missing.

The fires burned through thousands of homes and other structures leaving thousands shaken and homeless, and that devastation is prompting volunteers across Central Florida to send relief.

What You Need To Know Thousands of hygiene kits are being packed and shipped to Maui for relief through the Clean the World Foundation



Clean the World will be packing around 5,000 hygiene kits on August 26



The hygiene kits have a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, hand sanitizer and shampoo among other things

Thousands of bars of soap along with shower gel hand sanitizer and other toiletries will be shipped off to Maui over the next couple of weeks. The items are being packaged into hygiene kits, prepared by more than a hundred volunteers through the Clean the World Foundation.

Anna Looney and her daughter volunteered over the weekend packing hygiene kits. Looney said after seeing the amount of loss in Maui she knew she wanted to do something to help.

“We really wanted to figure out something that we could do, no matter how small or big you know, just to try to make any kind of difference that we could,” said Looney.

Though she’s never visited Hawaii herself, Looney shared that she still has a personal connection to the Island; with friends who have family members impacted by the wildfires.

“Several of their family members have been displaced,” said Looney. “Some have lost their homes; some it was just a challenge to get the family members to reconnect. So, they’re experiencing the whole gamut,” she said.

Founder and CEO of Clean the World Shawn Seipler said their hope is to replace some of the basic necessities that have been lost in the fire. Ten thousand kits have already been shipped in relief efforts and thousands more are planned for shipping in the coming weeks.

Seipler says the kits will include things like bath soap, a toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo and much more.

“These hygiene kits that are being built are going to be delivered directly to the Maui food bank and distributed on the ground to those who have been impacted after these devastating wildfires, and that’s what we do here at clean the world,” Spieler said.

The organization will be holding another packing event on August 26 at the volunteer center.