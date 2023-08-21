PONCE INLET, Fla. — As Volusia County sees its largest sea turtle nesting season of all time, the Marine Science Center’s turtle hospital serves as a rehabilitation site for injured turtles.

The center’s turtle hospital has cared for more than 1,500 sea turtles and 20,000 hatchlings since its opening in 2002. The hospital also cares for gopher tortoises, box turtles and freshwater turtles.

So far this year, the hospital has helped more than 50 adult sea turtles, not including washbacks or hatchlings. Allie Bernstein, director of Turtle Rehabilitation, said the most common reasons for sea turtle intakes are chronic debilitation, boat impacts and strikes, monofilament fishing line entanglement and accidental captures by fishing hooks.

Bernstein said the hospital has rehabilitated and released 25 sea turtles so far this year.

“That’s the ultimate goal — to be able to get as many of these animals back out to the wild,” Bernstein said. “Our ultimate mission is to help educate people but also to get these really special species back out there.”

Allie Bernstein, Director of Turtle Rehabilitation at the Marine Science Center, lifts a green sea turtle out of its tank at the turtle hospital. The turtle, named King's Canyon, was taken into the hospital to be treated for pneumonia. He also likely lost his front flipper due to a fishing line. (Spectrum News/Reagan Ryan)

For Bernstein, her love of turtles started in her teenage years, when she first visited the Marine Science Center in Ponce Inlet on a family vacation. Bernstein said that while her family went to the beach, she opted to stay at the turtle hospital, mesmerized by the species.

“I sort of consider this place as like my first babysitter,” Bernstein said. “As a teenager, I would just sit and watch the turtles.”

Now, Bernstein has worked at the turtle hospital for 13 years, turning her childhood love of turtles into a life spent protecting them.

Bernstein said one of her favorite parts of the job is engaging with guests at the Marine Science Center.

“I really enjoy talking to them, especially if this is their first experience with seeing marine life or being at the Science Center,” Bernstein said. “Just engaging with them, getting them excited and passionate about it, and sharing my excitement with them.”

The Marine Science Center gives visitors a chance to learn about Volusia County’s marine life through interactive exhibits, educational and live animal presentations and the Turtle Terrace — a viewing area where guests can see the sea turtle tanks and get a peek into the hospital.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for kids and free for visitors aged two and under.

If you find a sick or injured turtle, you can call the Marine Science Center’s turtle hospital at 1-386-304-5545 or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-FWCC for instructions.

Reagan Ryan is a 2023 — 2024 Report for America Corps Member, covering the environment and climate across Central Florida for Spectrum News 13. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.