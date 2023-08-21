NATIONWIDE — If you haven’t been to the movie theater in a while, you can catch up on the latest releases this weekend with discounted tickets.

What You Need To Know National Cinema Day returns for the second year on August 27



During the one-day event, movie tickets will be $4 at more than 3,000 participating theaters



The deal will apply to all movies and all formats

Movie theater chains nationwide—from AMC Theaters to Regal—will be offering tickets for $4 for National Cinema Day on Aug. 27. The one-day deal will apply to all movies, all showtimes and all formats.

Some theaters also plan to offer discounts on concessions.

The event, now in its second year, is hosted by The Cinema Foundation. Last year, the event was held during Labor Day Weekend, with about 8.1 million moviegoers participating. It was the highest attendance day for theaters in 2022.

Big blockbusters like “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are still playing in theaters alongside newer releases such as “Blue Beetle” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” Some theaters will also be showing re-releases of movies such as “Jurassic Park.”

For a list of participating theaters, visit nationalcinemaday.org.