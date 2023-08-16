CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Many along Florida's coast say they are still vulnerable to storms as the peak of hurricane season approaches.

And residents in some communities say they are still waiting on seawalls after last year's storm — and not just at properties along the ocean.

What You Need To Know Some residents of Summerloch Green say they were told a seawall project would get underway in 2018



Officials at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection say they did not receive an application until end of 2020



Casselberry city leaders say an original permit lapsed

Cindy Connors, who lives along a lake in Casselberry, says in 2019 when she bought what she thought would be her forever home inside the Summerloch Green community, she was told it would soon have a seawall to protect the property.

“I was told in January of 2019 work was going to begin the wall,” she said. “We never got any work.“

Kim Lake of Cobblestone Communities, which oversees the property, wrote in an email that in late 2018, the project was still in the bidding stage.

“We awarded the project in 2019," she said in the email. "Upon an initial glance, this seemed to be a fairly simple project.”

But residents say that four years and several storms later, the seawall has still not been built.

Connors says she now couch surfs across Central Florida, because of damage done to her home by Hurricane Ian.

“I do have my suitcase, and I always carry my backpack,” she said. “Not quite like having my own place anymore.“

She says her place is still in disarray following the storm — her driveway remains cracked, the walkway is rippled and jagged and the inside is not much better.

“This place was full (of water),” she said. “It’s, like, you know, I can’t walk through here safely, I do have falling hazards.“

According to Casselberry officials and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, they did not receive a seawall permit application until 2020.

Officials say the city reviewed the plans for several issues and the permit has now been re-submitted twice.

It is still under review.

A spokesperson with Summerloch Greens said they believe the wall will be built soon.