BATAVIA, Ill. — Leaders at ALDI announced Wednesday that the company had come to an agreement to purchase approximately 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations in five southeastern states.

Financial details about the deal with Southeastern Grocers were not immediately released, but according to ALDI, the acquisition is part of the company's plan to dramatically expand it's footprint in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“Like ALDI, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the Southeast and we look forward to serving them in the years to come,” said ALDI CEO Jason Hart in a statement. “The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills. The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end.”

According to Hart, the company will continue to operate the supermarkets as they are under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys banners, but will "evaluate which locations will convert to the ALDI format to better support the neighborhoods we'll now have the privilege of serving."

According to the company, ALDI established a presence in the Southeast in the mid-1990s and has invested $2.5 billion in the region during the intervening decades.

“This merger agreement is a testament to our successful transformational journey and the tireless work of our dedicated associates who serve our communities,” said Southeastern Grocers President and CEO Anthony Hucker. “ALDI shares our vision to provide exceptional quality, service and value — and this unique opportunity will evolve our business to benefit our customers, associates and neighbors throughout the Southeast.”

Company officials said they expected the transaction to be complete during the first half of 2024.