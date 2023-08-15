ORLANDO, Fla. — Equality Florida launched a program to help support LGBTQ+ students and parents across the state following new laws many consider hostile to LGBTQ+ students and parents in schools.

Organizers of Parenting With Pride say the program will connect parents and students to various resources, and equip those who face conflicts at schools with tools to resolve issues at school and speak up for what they believe is right.

Jenn Simmons is with the Seminole County Council PTA, one of the many organizations across Central Florida that will be a part of Parenting With Pride’s network to provide resources and support for students and parents.

Simmons says it wasn’t until the pandemic, and many long days of sticking around their Longwood neighborhood, that she really got to know her neighbor, Kayecee Vogel.

“When she and I first met, she was newly into her transition, and through hearing her stories and not having somebody to be that voice when she was younger made me want to be that voice for someone else,” said Simmons.

Vogel says she didn’t become her true self until she was older, in part because of a lack of support when she was growing up.

“I was bullied because I did not conform to the norm," she said. "In fact, I had a vice principal tell me the reason I was being bullied because I wasn’t man enough, I needed to man up."

Simmons and Vogel both helped launch Parenting with Pride at a news conference outside Orange County Public Schools in Orlando on Tuesday. Officials with Equality Florida say it’s time for LGBTQ+ advocates to step up to give students and parents a voice.

“Schools have been made less safe and less welcoming for all students,” said Equality Florida spokesperson Brandon Wolf. “The need for support has been escalated dramatically.”

Simmons’ three sons aren’t LGBTQ+, but she says she wants to make sure their friends who may not be accepted at home have the support they need, even if they don’t feel they can now get that support at school thanks to new laws.

“It’s perfect for if you just need somebody to talk to because of therapy reasons, if you’re looking for counselors, if you’re looking for other families to talk with,” said Simmons.

Vogel says she wants to make sure students now have the support that she didn’t have growing up.

“If I would’ve had the support at that time, I would’ve lived my life differently, and would’ve transitioned earlier probably,” she said.

Parenting With Pride is partnering with numerous organizations, including Zebra Youth, to make sure students and parents are connected to resources, like mental health services.