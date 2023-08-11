ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools, the eighth-largest district in the nation, is now operating 210 schools across the county, with a new building that just opened this school year.

Water Spring Middle School, previously housed in Horizon High School for the past two years, now has its own campus in Winter Garden.

Orange County Public Schools said it’s preparing for the growth in the county and will continue to open new schools as needed.

“We’re excited to really get these kids that are attending Water Spring Middle School into their final home — their own school,” said Rory Salimbene, chief facilities officer for OCPS.

Water Spring Middle School has the capacity for about 1,235 students, school officials said. The district has budgeted new schools to support student growth with portable classrooms until there are enough students to open a new campus, officials said.

“If we’re not ahead of the game, in terms of our plans, we would have severe overcrowding issues,” Salimbene said. “But we keep it to a level that we’re able to manage with portables so that we’re not spending money on space that we don’t need, and we’re just trying to get the timing right, so we can accommodate the growth as it occurs.”

Brian Koss, who has taught in Orange County for six years, is transitioning to the new middle school this year, teaching 7th grade civics. Being part of a new school feels historic, he said.

“It’s going to be the first group of kids that sit in those classrooms, the first teachers that teach in those classrooms, and we’re creating our own history in the process,” Koss said.

The district has a planning process it goes through every year that looks at enrollment trends and possible new school requirements to input into their budget.

The district also has a demographer to monitor where growth is happening in the county.

School officials say the district also plans to open a new high school, middle school and elementary school in August 2024.

In 2025, OCPS will open two more elementary schools.

While OCPS said the district is on the right track building new schools to accommodate student growth, having the staff to fit those needs has been a challenge.

OCPS has a 3% vacancy rate within the district.

Superintendent Maria Vazquez said that translates to just fewer than 50 classes in the entire district not having an assigned teacher. The district office has been deploying staff to fill those vacancies until it has all the teachers needed, she said.

The district also continues its process of doubling back routes, and buses will have to make two trips to the same school to get students to and from school.

OCPS transportation services also still needs approximately 100 bus drivers to cover absences, long-term leave, workers’ compensation and vacancies.